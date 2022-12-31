The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio, John's December Update: Outperformed The Major Indexes In 2022

Matthew Utesch profile picture
Matthew Utesch
11.5K Followers

Summary

  • John's retirement accounts generated a total of $2,976.09 of dividend income for December 2022 vs. $2,306.98 of dividend income for December 2021.
  • John's Traditional IRA had a balance of $352.8K as of December 31, 2022, vs. $357K on December 31, 2021. The estimated annualized yield is 5.70%.
  • John's Roth IRA had a balance of $203.3K as of December 31, 2022, vs. $213K on December 31, 2021. The estimated annualized yield is 4.48%.
  • There were three companies that paid an increased dividend during the month of December.

illustration of outperformance in economy with piles of ten cent coins and wooden meeples on white background

Alexander Schmitz

Similar to the other December articles, I want to use this opportunity to review how the portfolio performed against the three major indexes for 2022. John's review will have similarities with the Taxable Account review (link at the end of

Chart
Data by YCharts

PNW - Trade History

PNW - Trade History (Charles Schwab)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Traditional IRA - December Trades

Traditional IRA - December Trades (Charles Schwab)

Roth IRA - December Trades

Roth IRA - December Trades (Charles Schwab)

Traditional IRA - December - 2021 V 2022 Dividend Breakdown

Traditional IRA - December - 2021 V 2022 Dividend Breakdown (CDI)

Roth IRA - December - 2021 V 2022 Dividend Breakdown

Roth IRA - December - 2021 V 2022 Dividend Breakdown (CDI)

Retirement Account - Monthly Dividends Received - December 2022

Retirement Account - Monthly Dividends Received - December 2022 (CDI)

Retirement Projections - December 2022

Retirement Projections - December 2022 (CDI)

Retirement Projections - December 2022 - Full Dividend History

Retirement Projections - December 2022 - Full Dividend History (CDI)

Retirement Account - Monthly Dividends - December 2022

Retirement Account - Monthly Dividends - December 2022 (CDI)

Retirement Account - Month End Balances - December 2022

Retirement Account - Month End Balances - December 2022 (CDI)

Retirement Accounts - December 2022 - Cash Balances

Retirement Accounts - December 2022 - Cash Balances (CDI)

Retirement Accounts - December 2022 - Unrealized Gain-Loss

Retirement Accounts - December 2022 - Unrealized Gain-Loss (CDI)

Traditional IRA Withdrawals - December 2022

Traditional IRA Withdrawals - December 2022 (CDI)

Traditional IRA - December 2022 - Gain-Loss

Traditional IRA - December 2022 - Gain-Loss (CDI)

Roth IRA - December 2022 - Gain-Loss

Roth IRA - December 2022 - Gain-Loss (CDI)

Traditional IRA - December 2022 - Annual Month Comparison

Traditional IRA - December 2022 - Annual Month Comparison (CDI)

Roth IRA - December 2022 - Annual Month Comparison

Roth IRA - December 2022 - Annual Month Comparison (CDI)

Graduated in 2011 with degrees in Pre-Law and Business Administration from Eastern Washington University. Completed my MBA at Whitworth University in May of 2017. Over the last decade, I have worked exclusively in the finance industry. I have acquired specialized knowledge in multiple areas, most notably, Secondary Marketing, Underwriting (specializing in subprime credit), and am currently building an Indirect Lending Program for Canopy Federal Credit Union.Started my first Roth IRA at the age of 16, but began seriously investing closer to 2011 at the age of 22. My investment strategy is largely focused on generating retirement income from dividend-paying stocks. I do not hold any professional investment licenses, but I spend a significant amount of time educating children, teenagers, and young adults on basic finance. I also specialize in cash-flow analysis for those nearing retirement or who are in retirement.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AFL, APLE, CCI. EPR, ESS, KMI, MAIN, O, OZK, T, TROW, UMPQ, VLO, WRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.

Comments (1)

