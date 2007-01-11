SPX is in an uptrend since the October low. I will support the thesis with two arguments, one with Technical Analysis of the SPY price chart, and another with Intermarket Analysis using a Market Risk Indicator.
The SPY chart shows that the 50-day MA will likely cross soon above the 200-day MA. That is a “bullish” cross, a strong indication that the end of the bear market is very probable.
Below is a bar chart of the total returns of the ETFs used in the determination of the market risk.
To determine the market state, we evaluate the total return of some assets over an evaluation period. The following six conditions are indicative of a risk-on market:
All six conditions are currently satisfied. This indicator has been risk-on since November 26.
Here I will show the simulation of the strategy in managing a simple broad market portfolio, called “Single SPY”. Based on the returns of the eleven ETFs shown above, the market state is classified as (1) risk-on, (2) risk-off, and (3) risk-neutral.
When the markets are risk-on, the strategy is invested 100% in SPY.
When the markets are risk-off, the strategy invests all the funds in the top one or two ETF from the following list.
['IEI','IEF','TLT','DBC','UUP','TBX']
When the markets are risk-NEUTRAL, the strategy invests all the funds either in the top asset or equally in both assets from the following list.
['XLP','XLV']
The first table shows the summary performance of the following two variants of the portfolio:
(1) SPY11 - risk-off invests 100% in the single top asset from the list that does not include TBX. During risk-neutral invest in the top of XLP, XLV.
(2) SPY22- risk-off invests equally in the top two assets from the list that includes TBX. During risk-neutral invests equally in XLP and XLV.
The table below shows the summary performance of the portfolios for simulations from 11/1/2007 to 1/20/2023.
|
CAGR
|
stdev
|
maxDD
|
Sharpe R
|
Sortino R
|
SPY11
|
22.24%
|
13.09%
|
-11.71%
|
1.56
|
3.33
|
SPY22
|
19.43%
|
11.22%
|
-11.05%
|
1.59
|
3.33
|
SPY B&H
|
8.47%
|
16.22%
|
-50.80%
|
0.54
|
0.79
More details of the performance can be seen in the following two PDF reports generated by the Portfolio Visualizer application.
Below are three charts for each variant showing the chart of portfolio growth, the chart bar of annual returns and the chart of drawdowns.
SPY11 portfolio growth:
SPY11 annual returns:
SPY11 drawdowns:
SPY22 portfolio growth:
SPY22 annual returns:
SPY22 drawdowns:
The S&P500 index made a bear market bottom in October and is in an uptrend since then.
SPY is rated as BUY.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
