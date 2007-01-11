SPX: In An Uptrend Since The October Bottom (Technical And Intermarket Analysis)

Jan. 25, 2023 6:07 PM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)SPY, XLY, XLP, XLI, XLU, DBB, UUP, SLV, GLD
Toma Hentea profile picture
Toma Hentea
Marketplace

Summary

  • The AMI market risk indicator is risk-on since November 11. Since then, the S&P500 is in uptrend.
  • Currently, the AMI Single SPY portfolio is invested 100% in SPY.
  • Simulations of the AMI strategy for two variants of the portfolio are presented.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Adaptive Momentum Investing. Learn More »

Magnifying glass and documents with analytics data lying on table , and digital virtual reality graph

tonefotografia

Thesis

SPX is in an uptrend since the October low. I will support the thesis with two arguments, one with Technical Analysis of the SPY price chart, and another with Intermarket Analysis using a Market Risk Indicator.

Technical Analysis – Bullish Cross

ADAPTIVE MOMENTUM INVESTING

Apply the results of our research to achieve superior returns while keeping losses manageable during severe market corrections.

Get access to our four portfolios:

  • High yield bond ETFs
  • Non-leveraged broad market ETFs
  • High 3X Leverage ETFs
  • Top Momentum Large-cap stocks

Sign up for a FREE TRIAL today

This article was written by

Toma Hentea profile picture
Toma Hentea
2.35K Followers
Monitor market state (risk on/off) for successful investing
I am a retired professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering. Since 2011 I have been active in the AAII Chicago South Suburban chapter. My investment objective is to achieve high returns over the long run while allowing occasional downside corrections. Investment decisions are based on quantitative fundamental factors that take into account valuations, earnings growth and price momentum. Market exposure is varied in accordance to the state of leading US and global economic indicators. Options and leverage are used to enhance the performance of my investments.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.