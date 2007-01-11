tonefotografia

Thesis

SPX is in an uptrend since the October low. I will support the thesis with two arguments, one with Technical Analysis of the SPY price chart, and another with Intermarket Analysis using a Market Risk Indicator.

Technical Analysis – Bullish Cross

The SPY chart shows that the 50-day MA will likely cross soon above the 200-day MA. That is a “bullish” cross, a strong indication that the end of the bear market is very probable.

Intermarket Analysis - Momentum Market Risk Indicator is ON

Below is a bar chart of the total returns of the ETFs used in the determination of the market risk.

To determine the market state, we evaluate the total return of some assets over an evaluation period. The following six conditions are indicative of a risk-on market:

SPY total return greater than 3.60%. DBB return > UUP return RCD return > RHS return XLI ret > XLU ret SLV ret > GLD ret BND ret > BIL ret

All six conditions are currently satisfied. This indicator has been risk-on since November 26.

Application - The Single SPY Portfolio

The Market Risk Indicator is used in my “Adaptive Momentum Investing” marketplace service.

Here I will show the simulation of the strategy in managing a simple broad market portfolio, called “Single SPY”. Based on the returns of the eleven ETFs shown above, the market state is classified as (1) risk-on, (2) risk-off, and (3) risk-neutral.

When the markets are risk-on, the strategy is invested 100% in SPY.

When the markets are risk-off, the strategy invests all the funds in the top one or two ETF from the following list.

['IEI','IEF','TLT','DBC','UUP','TBX']

When the markets are risk-NEUTRAL, the strategy invests all the funds either in the top asset or equally in both assets from the following list.

['XLP','XLV']

The first table shows the summary performance of the following two variants of the portfolio:

(1) SPY11 - risk-off invests 100% in the single top asset from the list that does not include TBX. During risk-neutral invest in the top of XLP, XLV.

(2) SPY22- risk-off invests equally in the top two assets from the list that includes TBX. During risk-neutral invests equally in XLP and XLV.

The table below shows the summary performance of the portfolios for simulations from 11/1/2007 to 1/20/2023.

CAGR stdev maxDD Sharpe R Sortino R SPY11 22.24% 13.09% -11.71% 1.56 3.33 SPY22 19.43% 11.22% -11.05% 1.59 3.33 SPY B&H 8.47% 16.22% -50.80% 0.54 0.79 Click to enlarge

More details of the performance can be seen in the following two PDF reports generated by the Portfolio Visualizer application.

Below are three charts for each variant showing the chart of portfolio growth, the chart bar of annual returns and the chart of drawdowns.

SPY11 portfolio growth:

SPY11 annual returns:

SPY11 drawdowns:

SPY22 portfolio growth:

SPY22 annual returns:

SPY22 drawdowns:

Conclusion

The S&P500 index made a bear market bottom in October and is in an uptrend since then.

SPY is rated as BUY.