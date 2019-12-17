We Are

Investment Thesis

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is not the biggest nor the best software business. Frankly, who am I fooling, it's not even a software company. It combines consultancy services with mainframe computers (IBM Z Systems).

Simply said, there are many reasons not to favor this company, which has an excessive amount of corporate red tape and debt. In addition, IBM is not a business with a significant growth trajectory or agility.

But the reason I like IBM is that it pays a consistent dividend and that its cash flows keep increasing over time. And for that reason, I continue to appreciate its 5% dividend and am happy to maintain my optimistic stance on this stock.

Can't Hide Amongst The Clouds

After Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) saw its Azure business start to decelerate, investors were keen to see if the same dynamics were at play with IBM.

In fact, IBM's Hybrid Cloud was 17% y/y for the entire year 2022 compared to its trailing twelve-month results at the time of its Q3 2022 earnings, when its Hybrid Cloud had grown by 20% y/y.

As a result, it's become increasingly difficult for investors to hold onto cloud stocks. This business climate is proving to be ruthless.

Revenue Growth Rates Set to Improve

IBM revenue growth rates

IBM had a very challenging Q4 comparable to go up against. But now that this tough comparison is over, 2023 should be set up for a much easier period.

As we look ahead, IBM is guiding for 5% y/y revenue growth at constant currency. Depending on how much of a headwind the strong dollar will be in 2023, IBM could actually end up seeing positive GAAP revenue growth rates in 2023.

From my point of view, this isn't bad at all.

Getting a Paid Dividend, While...

Data by YCharts

While IBM's peers sell off and investors try to figure out which company is going to be the ''ultimate'' cloud winner or whether we'll operate in a multi-cloud environment, through all this, little IBM is up approximately 10% in the past 6 months, including dividends as well as the post-market selloff of 2%.

In fact, when I read the comments on my previous IBM article, when I turned bullish on the name, an investor said that I couldn't understand how investing works, because I was trying to make small gains each year rather than aiming for a big but rare jump in secular movers. Essentially, relying on luck to drive one's result.

And while that type of comment makes sense when one invests in hindsight, the problem with investing is that you get paid to look ahead. It simply makes no difference what the stock did in the past.

Two Significant Risks Facing IBM

IBM is in the technology business. Accordingly, IBM's core technology is far from being at the leading edge. IBM's ability to continue to generate significant free cash flow is contingent on the incumbency of its offering within customers' infrastructure needs.

With time, as its customers upgrade their technology requirements, particularly cloud infrastructure, there's a significant risk that IBM's share of its client's spending budget could be reduced.

The other notable risk is that IBM's balance sheet carries about $40 billion in net debt, as well as approximately $10 billion in pension obligations. This means that nearly half of its market cap is made up of serious debt obligations that will prevent IBM from having a meaningful share repurchase program any time soon if IBM wishes to keep its balance sheet at investment grade.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, there's just so much about IBM that's not to like. I struggle to imagine that many hedge funds will be tripping over themselves to add IBM to their portfolios.

In fact, outside of passive exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") and investors that have owned IBM stock for a really long time, I can't imagine anyone really excited about this business.

But I am. And while the past 6 months are obviously not indicative of the next 6 months, I continue to believe that paying 12x free cash flow for IBM is clearly very compelling.

IBM Q4 2022

Particularly when I can see that IBM's free cash flow is slowly and steadily ticking higher. Indeed, can you imagine that in 2023 with every passing month, International Business Machines Corporation will be reporting nearly $900 million of free cash flow? That's a lot of free cash flow.