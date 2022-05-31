EFT: This 8.04%-Yielding Debt Fund Is A Winner For Income Investors Today

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Marketplace

Summary

  • Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust invests in a portfolio of floating-rate securities in an effort to give its investors a high current income.
  • Floating-rating securities have a marked advantage over ordinary bonds in markets like we are in today.
  • The closed-end fund should prove to be a reasonably solid holding for the near term until the Federal Reserve finally pivots.
  • The CEF's distribution should be reasonably secure, and this is one of the few Eaton Vance funds to hike its payout recently.
  • The fund is currently trading at an attractive valuation.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Close up of someone hands holding and counting American dollar banknotes in her hand.

Boy_Anupong/Moment via Getty Images

Without a doubt, one of the biggest problems facing Americans today is the incredibly high inflation that has been pervading the economy. There has not been a single month over the past year in which inflation was

FEDFUNDS 2022

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

AGG 1-Yr. Chart

Seeking Alpha

FLOT 1-Yr. Chart

Seeking Alpha

EFT 1-Yr. Chart

Seeking Alpha

EFT Credit Quality

Eaton Vance

EFT Top Ten Holdings

Eaton Vance

EFT Dividend History

CEF Connect

EFT Distributions by Type

Fidelity Investments

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
13.28K Followers
In-depth Research on underfollowed dividend stocks with 7%+ yields
Power Hedge is an independent stock research and analysis firm with a passion for macro- and microeconomic analysis. Power Hedge focuses our research primarily on dividend-paying, international companies of all sizes with sustainable competitive advantages. Power Hedge is neither a permabear nor a permabull. However, we believe that, given the current structural problems in the United States, the best investment opportunities may lie elsewhere in the world. The firm's strategy is primarily buy and hold, but will stray from that strategy on occasion. Our ideal holding period is forever, however we realize that both internal and external forces can impact an investment. For this reason, we believe that it is vital to keep a close eye on all of your investments. We do not believe in changing an investment based on short-term market swings.

Traditionally, we have not always responded to comments but in order to improve the quality of our research, comments will be reviewed and we will respond to issues regarding errors or omissions. This does not include our premium service, "Energy Profits In Dividends" which is available from the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This service does include detailed discussions with our team both on the reports themselves and in a private forum.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AIF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.