The Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) has outperformed the broader market over the past year in line with a global reversal in value stocks relative to growth stocks. While value stocks remain undervalued relative to growth, the VTV is by no means cheap, and is likely to generate real returns of little more than zero over the long term.

The VTV ETF

VTV tracks the CRSP US Large Cap Value Index. The index selects stocks from the top 85% of market capitalization based on multiple value factors. To determine value, VTV's index uses P/B, forward P/E, historic P/E, dividend-to-price and sales-to-price ratios. Health care stocks have the highest weighting in the ETF at 21%, followed by financials at 19% and industrials at 14%. Consumer staples make up another 12% while energy makes up 8%. The low weighting of technology stocks, at just 7%, in part explains the VTV's outperformance relative to the S&P500 over the past year. Berkshire Hathaway is the largest single stock on the index with a weighting of 3.1%. The dividend yield currently sits at 2.5%, while the expense ratio is just 0.04%.

Reasonable PE Ratio Reflects Unsustainable Profit Margins

While value stocks remain attractive relative to growth stocks, they are by no means cheap in absolute terms. The rally in US large cap value stocks over the past three months has sent valuations back into the expensive range once again. The 15.1x PE ratio may seem reasonable but it is actually on par with its average over the past decade, even though profit margins are at all-time highs.

US Large Cap Value PE Ratio, PS Ratio, And Profit Margins (Bloomberg)

Profit margins have risen by a remarkable 3% per year over the past decade, far outpacing the rise seen in the S&P500. As a result, profit margins are more than 20% above their 10-year average and almost double the long-term average of the S&P500 of 6%. The following quote from Warren Buffett from 1999 is worth remembering at times like this:

In my opinion, you have to be wildly optimistic to believe that corporate profits as a percent of GDP can, for any sustained period, hold much above 6%. One thing keeping the percentage down will be competition, which is alive and well. In addition, there's a public-policy point: If corporate investors, in aggregate, are going to eat an ever-growing portion of the American economic pie, some other group will have to settle for a smaller portion. That would justifiably raise political problems—and in my view a major reslicing of the pie just isn't going to happen."

Real Returns Likely To Be Near Zero

Warren Buffett clearly underestimated the extent to which profit margins would rise. Corporations have gained an ever-increasing portion of the American economic pie over the past two decades, but the natural forces of competition and government policy should see margins mean revert lower over the long term. We can see from the following chart how earnings have been driven by a decline in interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Even if margins were to merely stop expanding, this would mean that future profit growth would be constrained by sales growth. Over the past decade the CRSP US Large Cap Value Index has grown revenues by 1.5% annually in real terms, below the rate of S&P500 sales growth and nominal GDP.

If this pace of growth were to continue, assuming no change in valuations or the dividend payout ratio, this would mean the index should return 4.0% (2.5% dividend yield growing at 1.5% real growth) per year in real terms over the long term. It is highly likely that real sales growth slows over the coming years, and I expect GDP growth to come in at least a percentage point lower over the next decade than it has over the past one, which would translate into real returns of around 3.0% per year.

In the event that we see profit margins decline over the coming years, returns on VTV could easily be negative in real terms over the next decade. Even a mild contraction in margins from the current level of 11% to is 10-year average of 9%, would be enough to bring real total returns down to 1% real, while a fall back to 8% would completely erode any real returns.