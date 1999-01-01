VTV: Beware Record Profit Margins

Jan. 25, 2023 6:54 PM ETVanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
3.97K Followers

Summary

  • The Vanguard Value ETF has outperformed over the past year in line with a global reversal in value stocks relative to growth, but the easy gains are now behind us.
  • While the PE ratio on VTV is just 15.1x, profit margins are at record highs and should be expected to mean revert lower over the long term.
  • Over the past decade, the CRSP US Large Cap Value Index has grown revenues by 1.5% annually in real terms, below the rate of S&P500 sales growth and nominal GDP.
  • With a dividend yield of just 2.5%, a gradual contraction in margins could see VTV generate near zero real returns over the next decade as real sales growth slows in line with real GDP.

Close up of female hand touching stock market analysis digital display screen, analyzing investment and financial trading data in candlestick chart on a touch screen interface. Business and finance. Investment on NFT and cryptocurrency concept

d3sign/Moment via Getty Images

The Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) has outperformed the broader market over the past year in line with a global reversal in value stocks relative to growth stocks. While value stocks remain undervalued relative to growth, the

Chart

US Large Cap Value PE Ratio, PS Ratio, And Profit Margins (Bloomberg)

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
3.97K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.