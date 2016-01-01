Darren415

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Jan. 18.

In this article, we take a look at the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:DHY). DHY holds primarily high-yield corporate bonds. It trades at a 9.8% yield and a 10.4% discount. The closed-end fund ("CEF") has recently released its latest semi-annual shareholder report, and we take this opportunity to highlight some of its features.

It may seem out of fashion to highlight a bond fund in the current market environment, as investors seem to be flocking, however belatedly, to floating-rate assets like loans. However, in the rush to floating-rate assets, it can be easy to miss a few key points.

First, a fund like DHY has a sizable pocket of floating-rate assets of similar size as its leverage facility, which has allowed its net income to remain resilient in a period of rising rates, more so than a comparable bond-only fund.

And two, a longer-duration portfolio like DHY's is likely to outperform a lower-duration loan portfolio in a period of falling Treasury yields. It may seem like Treasury yields have only gone up, however, medium-term yields are actually lower by around 1% from their 2022 peak and have continued to move lower in the new year. This has allowed a fund like DHY to outperform all but one loan CEF in total NAV terms since the start of the year. This dynamic highlights that it can make a lot of sense for investors to maintain some exposure to duration assets, and a fund like DHY does this without the typical erosion in net income in a period of rising short-term rates.

Finally, a fund like DHY can be more accurately described as a cross-credit fund - a theme we have been highlighting for a couple of years in our coverage. A cross-credit fund is one that has a relatively broad mandate to allocate across a wider corporate credit spectrum of corporate bonds, bank loans and collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs"), relative to other CEFs that are more narrowly focused. This wider mandate allows the fund to not only easily manage its duration profile but also take advantage of sub-sector relative value opportunities.

DHY remains in our Core and High Income Portfolios.

Performance Review

In this section we take a look at DHY performance.

There are many ways to look at CEF performance, and we like to run at least four different analyses. The reason for this is that it's very easy for investors to get caught out and think a given fund is a strong performer whereas it actually is very mediocre.

There are many examples of CEFs that look great relative to their sectors since inception, however, this strong performance often hides the fact that the fund hit it out of the park 15 years ago but since then has been mediocre at best. The question investors need to ask is if this fund looks great over a 15-year horizon, how does it look over the last 3-5 years also? In other words, has its strong performance held up more recently or has it simply mean-reverted to an ordinary fund that is resting on its former laurels? In short, we need to look at performance over various time periods.

The chart below shows DHY performance across various time periods, ranked by 5Y numbers. It shows that while it's the best-performing fund in the sector across 7 and 10-year time-frames in total NAV terms, it's in the top-quartile by 3-year and 5-year returns as well, which is what we're looking for.

Systematic Income

The second way to look at performance is to compare the fund against a passive ETF benchmark. This may seem odd - after all aren't we allocating to a CEF, not an exchange-traded fund ("ETF")?.

It's important to remember, however, that a CEF carries a number of additional costs and risks relative to an ETF. A CEF, particularly a fixed-income CEF, will run at a higher leverage (versus typically no leverage for an ETF), exposing investors to greater risk. And a CEF will typically carry a much higher management fee - an additional expense for active management over a typically passive ETF.

If a CEF cannot deliver additional return over and above that of an ETF despite a higher level of leverage and additional active management expenses, it's not at all clear why investors should pick it over a much cheaper and lower-risk ETF or other CEFs that have shown an ability to outperform an ETF.

The same chart above also shows the performance of the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - the ticker is immediately to the left of DHY in the chart. It shows that DHY has outperformed HYG across all shown time periods. Over the last decade it has outperformed HYG by 2.2% per annum.

The third way we like to look at performance is through a consistency lens. Specifically, has the fund nailed it once or twice, perhaps due to luck, but mostly underperformed or has it steadily outperformed the sector in most years, across different market environments.

The chart below shows a kind of hit-rate - the percentage of years HY CEFs have outperformed their sector. DHY shares the top rate at 75% - a good result.

Systematic Income

The final way we look at performance is by comparing returns across a flat yield period. The reason this perspective is helpful is to make sure fantastic returns are not just a function of a particular market environment. For example, funds taking the most risk or those taking the most duration exposure will benefit in a falling yield environment and vice-versa in a rising yield environment. By looking at returns over a flat yield environment we control for these biases to make sure we don't just buy funds that benefited from a market tailwind that is unlikely to repeat itself.

The chart below looks at returns from 15-Apr-2016 to today - a period where high-yield corporate bond yields (as proxied by the BOA index) were pretty flat at around 7.9%. Clearly, funds don't just hold the index but it's a pretty good check. Here, we see that DHY did pretty well in this kind of environment also.

Systematic Income

Income Review

In this section we take a look at the fund's income profile.

As highlighted above, the fund has a portion of its portfolio in floating-rate assets. As of the last shareholder report this includes $57m of loans and $14m of CLO Debt. This is against a $92m leverage facility. The rise in short-term rates caused the leverage facility interest rate to increase significantly. However, 77% of this rise was offset by a corresponding rise in the fund's assets as well. Net net, the fund's net income would have fallen, all else equal, since the start of the year, however, this fall should be very modest.

Something else worth noting is that the fund deleveraged slightly from its April level, reducing its borrowings by about 10%. However, what's very interesting is that its $92m of borrowings are still larger than its $82m of borrowings from a year ago despite its total assets being lower.

In other words, the fund ran with a low leverage at the end of 2021 of 23%, reflecting an unattractive investment environment at that time and then grew its leverage to 29% as of 2022, to take advantage of a more attractive environment.

This dynamic and valuation-based approach to its leverage is one factor that has allowed the fund to outperform the sector. It's also a good sign that the fund doesn't just try to maximize its asset base at all times in order to collect as much fees as it can.

If we look at the fund's net income profile it has held steady as of the last 3 shareholder reports. Over a longer time frame it has moved lower, however, this downtrend is typical of fixed-income funds.

Systematic Income

Distribution coverage is around 86% which seems low, however, it understates the fund's yield profile for the simple reason that a big chunk of the fund's yield comes from pull-to-par rather than coupons. In other words, because the average price of a high-yield corporate bond is around $90 and the average maturity is about 5 years, there is 2% of additional yield (more, once we take leverage into account) that we don't see in the fund's income. Adding this 2% to the fund's net income NAV yield of 7.6% (i.e., $0.16 annualized income / $2.10 NAV) gets us to a sum of about 9.6% which is a conservative estimate of the fund's overall portfolio yield This is what the fund generates internally rather than what it chooses to distribute.

Another way to approach the fund's portfolio yield estimate is to do a bottom-up yield estimate by aggregating the fund's credit rating buckets based on the yields in the BOA corporate bond index for various credit ratings. Once we factor in fees and the cost of leverage, we get to around 9% yield on NAV and 9.8% yield on price, i.e., after the impact of the discount is taken into account. We also see that the fund's discount offsets a big chunk of its fees - a nice feature, particularly for a fund that has generated alpha.

Systematic Income

Valuation Review

As the following chart shows DHY used to trade at a tighter discount than the broader HY CEF sector. Since 2020, however, it has tended to trade at a wider discount. This is despite continuing to outperform the sector. Its 4% wider discount versus the sector average is on the higher side of the last 5 years and offers an attractive entry point.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

DHY has a sister fund (CIK) which runs a roughly similar allocation though at a significantly lower management fee. This means that, on a fair-value basis, CIK should trade at a tighter discount, which it has for the last few years. If the discount differential between the two funds closes, it can make sense for investors to rotate to CIK from DHY. Historically, we have used this pair of funds to generate additional alpha across our Portfolios.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

Takeaways

This year has shown that investors shouldn't ditch corporate bond allocations entirely. Medium-duration assets can outperform in a period when Treasury yields are moving lower as they have over the last several months. At the same time, by combining bonds with a small pocket of floating-rate assets, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund can mitigate the headwind on net income from rising short-term rates. This wider allocation mandate along with a dynamic approach to leverage is, in part, what has allowed the fund to outperform the sector. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund's attractive valuation relative to the sector provides an attractive entry point for new investors.