DHY: This 9.8%-Yielding Bond CEF Is A Consistent Outperformer

Summary

  • Corporate bonds have performed strongly so far this year, outperforming bank loans, as Treasury yields continue to move lower.
  • Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund allocates primarily to high-yield corporate bonds with a pocket of CLO debt and bank loans that has allowed its net income to remain resilient last year.
  • The closed-end fund has outperformed the sector across various time horizons, in part due to its dynamic leverage profile and wider mandate.
  • DHY's discount is wider than the sector average, despite its historic outperformance.
  • DHY trades at a 9.8% yield and a 10.4% discount. The fund remains in our Core and High Income Portfolios.
This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Jan. 18.

In this article, we take a look at the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:DHY). DHY holds primarily high-yield corporate bonds. It

