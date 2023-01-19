Michael Vi

Investment thesis

I will showcase what massive change happened in Okta's (NASDAQ:OKTA) financials for the first time in 7 quarters and other areas where the company improved. Overall Q3 was a really good quarter for OKTA as Wall Street loved the small steps that the company took towards achieving financial discipline. This outweighed the low demand that OKTA expects for the following quarters.

Financials

Revenue growth

The most important aspect about a business’s future is its revenue growth. After the inorganic growth following the acquisition of Auth0, OKTA’s revenue surpassed the estimates for the Q3 and it’s now expected to grow 28% YoY in Q4.

OKTA 10-Q Q3 2022

The growth is slowing for 3 main reasons: Firstly, the integration challenges for the 2 sales teams, specifically around customer identity. Remember that OKTA bought Auth0 in 2021 and the go-to-market strategies are different. Auth0 has a bottom-up developers first GTM strategy, which is different than OKTA’s top-down approach where the Chief Information Officer makes the buying decision.

Okta Investor Day 2022

Because of that, in Q3 OKTA implemented a series of measures that helped the company achieve greater financial discipline, starting inside its sales & marketing teams:

Okta Investor Day 2022

The second reason is tied to a high attrition, which means that employees quit working at OKTA at a higher pace than usual. Lastly, there’s the difficult macroeconomic environment.

Adding to the challenge is a global macro environment that we anticipate becoming worse before it improves – OKTA CEO Q3 Earnings conference call

I believe that revenue is growing nicely considering OKTA’s scale and while these are short-term growing pains, OKTA’s making the first small steps in the right direction.

Margins

Regarding margins, Gross margin is arguably the most important for a business. Okta’s gross margin improved in the last quarters, sitting now above 70% for the first time since the Auth0 acquisition.

OKTA 10-Q Q3 2022

Next, we need to look at the operating margins and we’ll start with the (GAAP) operating margin, which is deep in the negative, but slightly improving.

OKTA 10-Q Q3 2022

One major improvement that OKTA promised in the last quarter is that it will be profitable on an adjusted basis. This means that if we ignore the stock-based compensation that OKTA pays to its employees, the company’s core operation was profitable. That’s one of the biggest improvements in the last quarter and Wall Street absolutely loved it.

OKTA 10-Q Q3 2022 OKTA 10-Q Q3 2022

OKTA’s operating margin improved because the Sales & Marketing expenses remained flat, while the R&D and G&A were slightly lower than in previous quarters. Management implemented several spend reduction measures, including significantly reducing their hiring plans as workforce only grew 4.5% in the last quarter. Since the biggest expense for a software company is the workforce, in periods of downturn, it’s easy to slow down on hiring as a way to improve margins.

OKTA 10-Q Q3 2022

However, in order to tell how effective the company’s go-to-market strategy currently is we need to look at a crucial operational metric, the customer acquisition costs or CAC. This shows how much OKTA spends in order to acquire $1 of contractual value:

CAC = S&M Expenses period n-1 / Net new RPO + Net new revenue

OKTA 10-Q Q3 2022

The customer acquisition cost grew slightly on a Q/Q basis as Okta spends now $3 for $1 attracted in contracted value so there's still plenty of room for improvement.

While we didn't experience a meaningful change in sales cycles, we are seeing signs that the environment has further weakened since we spoke last quarter - OKTA’s CFO, Q3 Earnings conference call

Free Cash Flow or FCF

This next chapter is definitely the most important part of the analysis. In a volatile environment, companies generating high amounts of free cash flows are rewarded by the market. Okta’s FCF became positive after a really bad second quarter. The FCF margin was around 2%, which is decent, but way below the range of 20% that OKTA had before buying Auth0.

OKTA 10-Q Q3 2022

However, since the Free cash flow statement adds back all the stock-based compensation (SBC) that the company pays to its employees, if we take a look at the SBC amounts, there are much more significant than the FCF generated, so if we take these into account, OKTA doesn’t generate real free cash flow yet.

OKTA 10-Q Q3 2022

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Next let’s get into the operating KPIs and see why OKTA has plenty of potential even in spite of the economic slowdown.

The Rule of 40

To keep expenses in check, management follows closely a software operating KPI, called The Rule of 40.It tells us how fast we can grow without burning too much money. So, it’s about growing fast while also keeping an eye for profitability.

Rule of 40 = Revenue growth + FCF margin

OKTA’s Rule of 40 continues to decrease as it sits now considerably below 40. This proves that if the revenue growth is lower, the company needs to improve its FCF margin in order to maintain a healthy balance.

OKTA 10-Q Q3 2022

Customers

In terms of customers, OKTA uses the classic software-as-a-service go-to-market strategy called land-and-expand. At the end of Q3 OKTA had more than 17 thousand customers, growing 22% year-over-year.

OKTA 10-Q Q3 2022

Nevertheless, let’s look closely at customers with more than $100k in ARR (or Enterprise customers) since that’s the most important category. Okta grew its Enterprise customers 32% YoY, which is in line with the growth pace before acquiring Auth0.

OKTA 10-Q Q3 2022

However, as up-selling is a crucial part of the sales strategy, we need to look at the ratio between Enterprise customers and Total number of customers. OKTA has done an incredible job of upselling as 22% of their customers spend more than $100k on the platform.

OKTA 10-Q Q3 2022

Net retention rate (NRR)

The most important metric regarding customers is the Net retention rate. This shows how much do customers they like your platform and it’s calculated as the net expansion of ACV (annual contract value) from existing customers over the last 12 months:

Net Retention Rate = Annual Recurring Revenue (or ARR) / Annual Recurring Revenue (or ARR) from 12 months ago

Okta maintained its NRR consistently above 120%. Generally, anything above 120% is a great value, especially considering OKTA’s scale, so NRR is definitely a plus:

OKTA 10-Q Q3 2022

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO)

The perfect way to tell how strong demand is for software companies is the RPO. It consists of amounts that have not been recognized as revenue.

RPO = deferred revenue (billed, unearned revenue) + backlog (future performance obligations that haven't been invoiced)

OKTA 10-Q Q3 2022

RPO was relatively flat on a Q/Q basis, which confirms that demand for OKTA’s services is slowing down. RPO is one of the metrics that I recommend you follow closely to see if OKTA can get its momentum back.

Industry & expansion opportunities

Next, let’s have a bird’s eye view on the cyber security industry, which is growing at a phenomenal pace because of the transition to a Zero Trust paradigm. Moreover, Authentication is one of the most difficult applications to build in-house so the total addressable market is expected to continue to grow at a fast pace, around 14.5% by 2028.

Okta Investor Day 2022

OKTA remains the Identity Access Management leader alongside Microsoft. However, Microsoft improved its ability to execute as it managed to close the gap between the 2 top players.

Gartner.com

Risks

Although OKTA is a market leader and has achieved scale, there are still many risks involved with the company, starting with the most important one: the fact that the company doesn’t have any real Free cash flow. Secondly, high dilution for the average investor and a volatile stock also represent important risks to consider before investing.

Valuation & Technical

TIKR.com

Although OKTA is cheap compared to past valuation and my DCF model shows an intrinsic value between $85 and $110 for the Perpetual Growth Method (assuming a 2.1 % perpetual FCF growth rate), I’m still not opening a position. Please be aware that the market is very volatile and, in such periods, companies can remain below their intrinsic value for long periods of time.

Created by Author

From a technical perspective, following the great Q3 results, OKTA stock grew 25%. It seems like the stock is now consolidating and I believe that the volatility will remain elevated in the first quarter of 2023. I believe that another leg down will follow in the overall market after the Q4 earnings so it’s quite possible that OKTA will revisit its $50 support.

Tradingview.com

Conclusion

To sum up, investors appreciate the small steps that Okta is taking towards improving margins and its ability to generate free cash flows. Although Okta’s stock acted really well after the earnings report, because of the macroeconomic landscape I believe that the stock is still very risky. It is possible that OKTA stock will revisit the $50 price range so be very careful should you open a position.