Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) Q1 2023 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 25, 2023 6:14 PM ETPathward Financial, Inc. (CASH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.53K Followers

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Justin Schempp - Vice President of Investor Relations and Financial Reporting

Brett Pharr - Chief Executive Officer

Glen Herrick - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Frank Schiraldi - Piper Sandler

Tim Switzer - KBW

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Pathward Financial's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Investor Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in listening-only mode. Following the prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Justin Schempp, Vice President of Investor Relations and Financial Reporting. Please go ahead.

Justin Schempp

Thank you, operator, and welcome. Pathward Financial's CEO, Brett Pharr; CFO, Glen Herrick; and Deputy CFO, Sonja Theisen will discuss our operating and financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2023, after which we will take your questions. Additional information, including the earnings release and a supplemental investor presentation may be found on our website at pathwardfinancial.com.

As a reminder, our comments may include forward-looking statements, including with respect to anticipated results for future periods. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Please refer to the cautionary language in the earnings release, investor presentation, and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings for additional information covering factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Additionally, today, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures on this conference call. References to non-GAAP measures are only provided to assist you in

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.