Summary

  • The borrow rate on Digital World Acquisition Corp has come down a lot along with the share price.
  • The option chain seems to indicate there is a high likelihood the SPAC deal doesn't close (or at least not before the end of March).
  • Trump looks like he's warming up to get back on Facebook/Twitter, etc.
  • An outright short is possible but potentially dangerous if the deal does go through and a lot of excitement builds again.
Former President Trump Holds Rally In North Carolina

Allison Joyce/Getty Images News

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) is currently the highest-valued pre-deal SPAC. It is supposed to take the Trump Media & Technology Group public. That's even though it is down substantially from its highs.

Balance sheet Trump Media & Technology Group

Balance sheet Trump Media & Technology Group (DWAC S-4)

Truth Social Google Trends

Truth Social Google Trends (Alphabet)

Truth Social App downloads

Truth Social App downloads (Statista)

Geographic Interest Truth Social

Geographic Interest Truth Social (Alphabet/Google Trends)



Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of DWAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm net short through put options in small size relative to portfolio.

