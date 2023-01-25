FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 25, 2023 7:05 PM ETFinWise Bancorp (FINW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.53K Followers

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kent Landvatter - Chief Executive Officer

Javvis Jacobson - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

James Noone - Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler

Andrew Terrell - Stephens, Inc.

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the FinWise Bancorp Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to management.

Unidentified Company Representative

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for FinWise Bancorp's fourth quarter 2022 conference call. In addition to this call, we issued an earnings press release earlier this afternoon and posted it to the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.finwisebancorp.com. Today's conference call is being recorded and webcast on the company's website investors.finwisebancorp.com.

On today's call, management's prepared remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed today. Forward-looking statements represent management's current estimates and FinWise Bancorp assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future. We encourage listeners to review the more detailed discussions related to these forward-looking statements contained in the company's earnings press release and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hosting the call today are Mr. Kent Landvatter, CEO and President of FinWise Bancorp; Mr. Javvis Jacobson, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Jim Noone, Chief Strategy and Chief Credit Officer.

With that, I will turn the call over to Mr. Landvatter.

Kent Landvatter

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.