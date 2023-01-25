LendingClub Corporation (LC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 25, 2023 8:02 PM ETLendingClub Corporation (LC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.53K Followers

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sameer Gulati – Chief Operations Officer

Scott Sanborn – Chief Executive Officer

Drew LaBenne – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bill Ryan – Seaport Research

David Chiaverini – Wedbush Securities

Giuliano Bologna – Compass Point

John Rowan – Janney Montgomery

Michael Perito – KBW

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's LendingClub Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Megan and I will be your moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end.

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host Sameer Gulati with LendingClub. Please go ahead.

Sameer Gulati

Thank you, and good afternoon. Welcome to LendingClub's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. Joining me today to talk about our results and recent events are Scott Sanborn, CEO; and Drew LaBenne, CFO. You can find the presentation accompanying our earnings release on the Investor Relations section of our website. On the call, in addition to questions from analysts, we will also be answering some of the questions that were submitted for consideration via email. Our remarks today will include forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations and forecasts and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to our competitive advantages and strategy, macroeconomic conditions and outlook, platform volume, future products and services and future business loan and financial performance.

Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these results to differ materially are described in today's press release and our most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q is filed with the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.