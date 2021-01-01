AT&T: Doing What They Said

Jan. 25, 2023 9:20 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)VZ2 Comments
Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
4.2K Followers

Summary

  • AT&T continues to deliver healthy subscriber growth and improving margins, resulting in high-single digit non-GAAP earnings growth.
  • The company met the free cash flow forecast of $14 billion for 2022 and expects $16 billion in 2023. FCF will grow further as AT&T passes peak capex.
  • Debt is being reduced. This will speed up with less spectrum license costs compared to 2021-22.
  • AT&T is pursuing responsible growth with its fiber JV with BlackRock.
  • The stock is around fair value and competitive with bonds that yield 5-6% but with potential for dividend growth in 2024 and beyond.

In this photo illustration, a AT&T logo seen displayed on a...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Healthy Growth In A Mature Industry

No one buys AT&T (NYSE:T) stock expecting rapid growth in earnings and share price. Investors generally purchase it for income comparable to a corporate bond but with the

AT&T Subscriber growth

AT&T

AT&T Mobility Margin

AT&T

AT&T Consumer Wireline Margin

AT&T

AT&T Net Debt to EBITDA

AT&T

AT&T Fiber strategy

AT&T

This article was written by

Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
4.2K Followers
I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.