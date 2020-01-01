Dividend Growth Checkup - 2022

Summary

  • Analyzing my real-life portfolio's dividend growth for 2022.
  • Dividend growth pulled back some compared to 2021; however, it was still a strong year of dividend growth.
  • Among my holdings, weighted dividend growth for 2022 came in at 6.7%.

Wooden block cube flipping between 2022 to 2023 for change and preparation merry Christmas and happy new year.

Dilok Klaisataporn

As the calendar turns to the new year it's a time of both reflection and planning. While this is a very much a historical analysis, it helps to put things in context around where our portfolio has been in

Forward Dividends by Sector Year over Year

Forward Dividends by Sector Year over Year (Author)

Forward Dividends by Sector

Forward Dividends by Sector (Author)

Forward Dividends by Position

Forward Dividends by Position (Author)

Dividend Yield vs Growth Rate

Dividend Yield vs Growth Rate (Author)

Weighted Dividend Growth by Position

Weighted Dividend Growth by Position (Author)

For 2022 the weighted dividend growth rate for my portfolio came to 6.7% compared to 2021's 8.7%.. I'm pretty happy with those results considering that over 5.5% of my dividends provided zero contribution or were a headwind.

Distribution of Dividend Increases

Additionally, I like to see how the dividend increases are distributed among my holdings.

Distribution of Dividend Growth

Distribution of Dividend Growth (Author)

Compared to 2021, 2022 saw a slowdown in dividend growth although that's to be expected. Last year definitely saw a larger number of my holdings that announced raises in the 3%-12% range versus 2021 with less in the 12%+ area. Unfortunately, 2022 also brought about the nasty cut from AT&T which really dragged down the average increase.

This article was written by

I started a dividend growth investment strategy a few years ago and am aggressively growing my portfolio to churn out enough dividends to reach financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACN, ADI, ADM, ADP, AFL, AMZN, APD, AQN, BAC, BDX, BLK, BNS, BP, BTI, CARR, CME, CMI, CNSWF, CSCO, CVX, CUBE, DE, DG, DLR, EOG, GOOGL, ITW, ICE, LHX, HSY, IRM, JNJ, KO, MCD, MDT, MELI, MMM, MO, MPW, MSFT, O, OHI, OTIS, PAYX, PEP, PFE, PG, PM, PSX, ROP, ROST, SBUX, SPGI, T, TD, TGT, TMO, TSCO, UL, USB, RTX, V, VZ, WBA, WMT, XOM, YUMC, CNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.

