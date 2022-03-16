Shimano - Bike Component Monopoly At An Attractive Price

Summary

  • Shimano is the world's largest bike component manufacturer, with ~50% market share for all parts and ~70% for the high-end range.
  • The business has endured the test of time (+100years) and competition, and the stock has returned 6x over the past ten years.
  • Value creation has been exemplary, with revenue and free cash flow per share growing consistently in the past 15 years.
  • Reinvestment opportunity in the rapidly growing e-bike market provides strong upside potential.
  • Importantly, the current price provides a wide margin of safety even in the worst-case scenario.

Set of bicycle accessories and equipment isolated

Lilkin/iStock via Getty Images

Intro to Shimano

Shimano (7309.T, OTCPK:SMNNY, OTCPK:SHMDF) is the world's largest bike component and second-largest fishing tackle manufacturer, with ~50 percent market share for all parts (~70 percent market share in mid-high-end components). It

Sankey chart of FY2021 income statement

Gurufocus

Value creation

DTF's Sleep Well Investments

ROIC and ROIIC record

Sleep Well Investments

DCF Valuation

Sleep Well Investments

Valuation multiples

Sleep Well Investments

Valuation multiples

Sleep Well Investments

Scorecard

Sleep Well Investments

I run Sleep Well Investments to find high-quality businesses at a reasonable price, helping you to sleep soundly at night.I am always eager to learn and open to collaborations.I also write for multiple SA marketplace services.Articles are my own opinion. Your feedback is appreciated.Track record:Dec 2017-Nov 2021: +171% (28% CAGR) - pre-tech crash Dec 2017-Jul 2022: +78% (12% CAGR) - post-tech crashSleep Well investing!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMNNY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

