Summary

  • The macroeconomic environment in the banking segment is deteriorating as the number of overdue loans is growing, forcing banks to increase reserves and negatively affects their profit.
  • In addition to the loan portfolio, financial conditions in general have had a negative impact on banks' balance sheets. Debt instruments are depreciating and there is cash outflow from funds.
  • Investment banking sector suffers more than others due to the drop in demand for these financial services. In the period of rising rates, any attraction of financing becomes much more.
  • The Q4 reports were not homogeneous - most banks outstripped analysts' expectations, but their management gave a moderately negative outlook for the year to come. We do not expect the situation to improve in the short term.
  • Now we do not see high potential for buying banks, but Citi seems to be the most attractive stock among them due to low price. We are ready to wait for better entry points.

Macro

The sharp increase in the target rate has significantly changed the current environment in the banking sector. The period of free money is over, and companies need to adapt to new financial conditions.

The key issue

The key issue now is the deterioration of customers' creditworthiness. While in the beginning of the year banks earned good profit due to a small number of overdue loans, in the second half of the year the trend reversed, and the share of such loans started to grow. We believe that the trend will persist in the medium term, affecting the banks' margin.

Besides, the rate growth had a negative impact not only on banks' loan portfolios, but also on the quality of their assets. Bond portfolios of financial institutions also were affected due to rising yields on debt markets. In turn, the managers are planning to wait out the expansion stage, which will limit the sector in liquidity.

Investment banking sector is affected more than others. Raising funds, both in debt and capital markets, has become much more challenging amid soaring rates, so demand for IB services, underwriting, etc. has fallen substantially. We do not expect a reversal in the sector until the Fed continues to raise rates. Therefore, transaction volumes will remain low, limiting the earning power of investment houses.

Net interest income was a strong driver in Q4, largely supported by higher interest rates, as well as by growth in credit card income. Nevertheless, provisioning of the loan portfolio continues to put pressure on the bank's margin. The management announced that it expected a moderate recession in the year to come. Overall, the bank should have confidence to go through a difficult period. At the end of 2022, the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.2%, giving the company a large buffer over the regulatory requirements of 9.2%.

Bank of America

In terms of valuation, BofA looks slightly cheaper than its peers, being traded at 9.83 FWD P/E and 1.05 FWD P/B, but this is not a significant discount to valuation. Overall, the company's market valuation is fair, we see no attractive potential for a reduction in market multiples.

Citi updated its 2023 outlook and also, like BAC, expects a moderate recession, slower revenue growth and rising credit losses. The company now forecasts revenue of $78-79 billion next year (+3.6% - +4.9% YoY) and cost growth of ~5.3% YoY. The CET1 ratio is 13.0%, well above regulatory requirements and ahead of the industry.

JPMorgan

Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

