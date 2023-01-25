CSX Corp. (CSX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 25, 2023 9:12 PM ETCSX Corporation (CSX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.54K Followers

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call January 25, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Joe Hinrichs - President and CEO

Kevin Boone - EVP, Sales & Marketing

Jamie Boychuk - EVP, Operations

Sean Pelkey - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank

Justin Long - Stephens

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Jon Chappell - Evercore ISI

Tom Wadewitz - UBS

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America

Brian Ossenbeck - JP Morgan

Ariel Rosa - Credit Suisse

Fadi Chamoun - BMO Capital Markets

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley

Cherilyn Radbourne - TD Securities

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna

David Vernon - Bernstein

Allison Poliniak-Cusic - Wells Fargo

Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital Markets

Jeff Kauffman - Vertical Research Partners

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Lisa, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the CSX Corporation Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Before beginning, the Company would like to remind you that the forward-looking disclosures have been provided on slide 2, and non-GAAP disclosures are on slide 3.

I would now like to turn the call over to CSX President and CEO, Joe Hinrichs. You may begin your call.

Joe Hinrichs

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining our conference call. I'm here with Kevin Boone, Jamie Boychuk, and Sean Pelkey, and we are excited to update you on our quarter results and share our initial views on the upcoming year.

I first want to thank all our CSX employees for dedication as they work diligently on behalf of our customers through all the challenges and uncertainties that we faced in 2022. Because of their efforts, our network has continued to run

