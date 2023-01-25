Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 25, 2023 9:20 PM ETAspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.54K Followers

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Denyeau - Managing Director, ICR

Antonio Pietri - President & CEO

Chantelle Breithaupt - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Robert Oliver - Baird

Andrew Obin - Bank of America

Matthew Pfau - William Blair

Jason Celino - KeyBanc Capital

Mark Schappel - Loop Capital

Clarke Jeffries - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2023 Aspen Technology Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today to Brian Denyeau, ICR. Please go ahead.

Brian Denyeau

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 ending December 31, 2022. With me on the call today are Antonio Pietri, AspenTech's President and CEO; Chantelle Breithaupt, AspenTech's CFO.

Before we begin, I will make the safe harbor statement that during the course of this call, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements about the financial performance of the company that involve risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results may differ materially from such projections or statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in today's call as well as those contained in our Form 10-Q, most recently filed with the SEC.

Also please note that the following information relates to our current business conditions and our outlook as of today January 25, 2023. Consistent with our prior practice, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update this information. Please note that we have

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.