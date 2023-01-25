ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 25, 2023 9:41 PM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.54K Followers

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Darren Yip - Head, IR

William McDermott - Chairman, CEO & President

Gina Mastantuono - CFO

CJ Desai - COO

Conference Call Participants

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Bank

Sterling Auty - MoffettNathanson

Aleksandr Zukin - Wolfe Research

Brad Reback - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Kasthuri Rangan - Goldman Sachs Group

Peter Weed - Bernstein

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley

Karl Keirstead - UBS

Tyler Radke - Citigroup

Sarah Bowler - Macquarie Research

Keith Bachman - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ServiceNow Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. At the time, I'll turn things over to Darren Yip, Vice President, Investor Relations. Darren, please go ahead.

Darren Yip

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining ServiceNow's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me are Bill McDermott, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Gina Mastantuono, our Chief Financial Officer; and CJ Desai, our President and Chief Operating Officer.

During today's call, we will review our fourth quarter 2022 results and discuss our guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023. Before we get started, we want to emphasize that some of the information discussed on this call, such as our guidance is based on information as of today and contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We undertake no duty or obligation to update such statements as a result of new information or future events.

Please refer to today's earnings press release and our SEC filings including the most recent 10-Q and 2021 10-K for factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. We'd

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.