Tesla's Q4: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

Jan. 26, 2023 7:00 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)BAMXF, BMWYY, BYDDF, BYDDY, BYMOF, MBGAF, MBGYY1 Comment
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Marketplace

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. reported its Q4 results and beat profit estimates.
  • There were major negatives, however: deliveries, margins, and cash flows.
  • Tesla has rallied off recent lows and does not look especially attractive as it is battling some operational headwinds.
  • I do much more than just articles at Cash Flow Club: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Elon Musk Shareholder Lawsuit Trial Continues In San Francisco

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Article Thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported its fourth-quarter earnings results that beat estimates on both lines, which is good for shareholders, of course. However, there were also some notable negatives in the report and the forward guidance

TSLA results

Seeking Alpha

TSLA estimates

Seeking Alpha

Tesla margins

Tesla presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
46.94K Followers
Author of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 0.5% of bloggers (as of January 10, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BYDDY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.