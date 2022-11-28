Celestica: Uncovering Value In A Struggling Tech Market

Jan. 25, 2023 11:09 PM ETCelestica Inc. (CLS), CLS:CA1 Comment
EBITs And Pieces profile picture
EBITs And Pieces
629 Followers

Summary

  • There may be opportunities for investors to find value within the tech sector as the market adjusts to news of layoffs.
  • Celestica Inc. is undervalued compared to the tech sector and the broader US market.
  • CLS has a healthy balance sheet with low debt and good margins, while EPS and free cash flows are generated efficiently for an investor's dollar.
  • A pricing attractiveness score of 89% indicates that there is plenty of fat on the bones for investors in CLS.

Inside Bright Advanced Semiconductor Production Fab Cleanroom with Working Overhead Wafer Transfer System

SweetBunFactory

The tech sector has faced significant challenges in the last year, with layoffs approaching levels seen at the start of the 2020 pandemic. This is reflected in the underperformance of tech companies compared to the S&P500, with the market seeing a

A screenshot of a graph showing the tech index vs the S&P500

The Tech Index Vs S&P500 (spglobal.com)

A screenshot of the firm's various services.

Celestica Inc.

A screenshot of CLS' financials

Author

A screenshot of CLS' financials

Author

A screenshot of CLS' financials

Author

A screenshot of a graph showing CLS vs the tech sector and the US market

Author

A screenshot of CLS' financials

Author

A screenshot of a pricing comparison of CLS vs the tech sector

Author

Seeking Alpha valuaiton grades

Seeking Alpha

The Quant recommendation for CLS

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha analysis coverage of CLS

Seeking Alpha

Wall Street analysis of CLS

Seeking Alpha

CLS Valuation at price target

Author

A visualisation of CLS' valuation vs the market

Author

This article was written by

EBITs And Pieces profile picture
EBITs And Pieces
629 Followers
Australian Finance & Economics student. I believe simple reasoning underpins good investment strategy and outcomes. I write articles based on easy-to-understand and easy-to-follow reasoning, rules and pricing firms based on fundamentals and peer analysis. I leave DCF, modelling and projections to the experts, and prefer to try and find the simplest answer(s) to the question "Is there value in this company?" Advice in my articles is general in nature and does not consider your personal circumstance. The opinions expressed are opinions only, and data referenced is sourced from third-party sources including Seeking Alpha and other publicly available sources. I make no warranties or guarantees around any of the views expressed in this article and suggest all investors consider my writing to be for interest purposes only and not considered exhaustive investment research or advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s Note: The commentary in this article is general in nature and does not consider your personal circumstance. The opinions expressed in this article are opinions only, and data referenced is sourced from third party sources including Seeking Alpha and other publicly available sources.

I make no warranties or guarantees around any of the views expressed in this article and suggest all investors consider my writing to be for interest purposes only and not considered exhaustive investment research or advice.

It would be irresponsible not to point out that this analysis is limited in its scope to just a quantitative peer analysis. While we do look at the firm's financials, it does not go searching for detail and context that one might find reading earnings transcripts. Further, the analysis is of the market as a whole but does not consider the specific industry the firm operates in, and does not break down a near-peer comparison. Investors should use this analysis as a base-line for their analysis, but spend time looking at the firm’s qualitative aspects to further inform their thinking.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.