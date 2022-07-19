How To Play Bonds During An Inverted Yield Curve Scenario With iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Dan Stringer profile picture
Dan Stringer
3.19K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve has done a rapid hiking of interest rates in an effort to curb inflation.
  • This has led to an inversion of the yield curve as investors have fled to safety, bringing fears of a recession into play for investors and citizens alike.
  • The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF gives a good safe place with increasing yields, which should profit in the event the Fed reduces rates to provide economic support.
Close-up bond market trading screen with rising yields. Coupons, rates, yields and other informations are displayed.

Torsten Asmus

Bonds have been a very tricky asset class over the last year. With the Fed raising rates at a historical pace after decades of being near the zero bound, bonds of all duration suffered through 2022 as the prices eroded. Even the traditional

This article was written by

Dan Stringer profile picture
Dan Stringer
3.19K Followers
I am interested in small capitalized companies with a high optionality to the upside compared to the relative downside risk. I am grounded in a value based approach but will also explore special and short situations. I am a trained CPA and continue to practice in industry.Warning: my twitter account is very random but will have a lot of economic and business items sprinkled with Green Bay Packer comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SHY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.