Microsoft: Hold If You Own, Watch If You Don't, Buy If You Want Dividend Growth

Summary

  • Microsoft earnings came out and lower growth is expected.
  • MSFT is adjusting to the shifting landscape with layoffs but also investments in the right places, such as artificial intelligence.
  • The company has been "winning" over a 3-year and 5-year period, but pricing is not wonderful right now.
  • Holding and Waiting is rational, unless you're interested in long-term dividend growth rates, which have been high and will likely continue.
What's Happening?

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported its fiscal second-quarter results after the close of regular trading today, Tuesday, January 24th.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.30 per share, adjusted, and revenue of $52.96 billion. Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.32 beat by $0.02, so that

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, META, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

