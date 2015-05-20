Has Turning Point Brands Reached A Turning Point?

Summary

  • Turning Point Brands' shares have suffered from its exposure to the controversial vaping industry.
  • Its smoking and smokeless tobacco products are largely doing quite well, generating strong cash flows.
  • Past cash flows have been deployed towards acquisitions, mostly in new categories like vaping and CBD, destroying value.
  • The new CEO has indicated a different attitude towards capital allocation, preferring stock buybacks over acquisitions.

Een Joint rollen

HighGradeRoots/iStock via Getty Images

In my analysis of tobacco products company Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) published slightly over a year ago, I made the case that the company had become undervalued after the sell-off that followed the 2021 third

TPB: subsegment sales by quarter

Turning Point Brands quarterly revenues by subsegment: Zig-Zag segment revenues are broken down into wraps, US papers, Canada and Cigars/other, while the Stoker's segment is broken down into loose leaf and moist snuff tobacco sales. New gen segment reported as is. (Author)

TPB: subsegment sales as a % of total

Turning Point Brands' subsegment sales as a percentage of total quarterly sales. New gen (vaping) sales in yellow have decreased meaningfully from close to 50% of total in Q2-20 to less than 25% in Q2-22. (Author)

New gen segment revenues and growth rate

The new gen segment has suffered large sales declines since Q3-21 but the decline appears to have largely bottomed out. The sequential rate of decline has already shown improvement (yellow line, read against right axis). (Author)

TPB: quarterly revenues and growth rate

Quarterly revenues (in 000s) with the YoY growth rate and QoQ growth rate (right axis). Both the quarterly and the annual growth rate have trended positively in recent quarters, in that they showed relative improvement QoQ. All graphics by the author. (Author)

Zig-Zag quarterly sales by product

The company's Zig-Zag segment, which features smoking products like papers and wraps, has shown very favorable growth dynamics. The bars feature revenues by product (read against left axis, in 000s), while YoY growth rates for US papers and wraps are shown as well (lines, read against right axis). Sales of wrap products have not maintained the elevated levels seen during the heyday of the COVID pandemic. (Author)

Stoker's segment sales by product

The company's Stoker's segment has seen its sales rise quite steadily, driven by the company's moist snuff tobacco products sold under the Stoker's brand. Loose leaf, which is better known as chewing tobacco has been in long term decline. Given the shift in sales mix towards MST products I am expecting mid-single digit growth in this segment going forward. Both product line-ups are highly profitable, highly cash generative and are known for industrywide upward pricing characteristics. (Author)

TPB: past acquisitions and capital outlays by product category

Since its IPO in 2016 Turning Point Brands has spent significant amounts of capital on acquisitions, with the cumulative amount well over $150 million, of which more than $100 million in vapor and marijuana/CBD. The information included in the table is not complete, as the price paid for several transactions was not, or only partially, reported. (Author)

I use value investing methods to search out favorable bets in the stock market. Follow me here ---> For a sample of my work please check out my Auhor's picks below.Top Idea #1: Zooplus, published Oct. 24th 2014 Top Idea #2: Coca-Cola Bottling Co., publ. May 20th 2015Top Idea #3: C&C Group, published April 27th 2018Disclaimer: all investment analyses and information written and published by me, as well as all comments, should not be considered as investment advice or used as such. All readers are strongly urged to perform their own research and due diligence on the equity shares and other investment products I have written about. I have no business or any other forms of relationship with the companies featured in my analyses, unless explicitly stated so in the article disclaimer.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

