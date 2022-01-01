Since our last update (Q3 results comment), Euronext (OTCPK:EUXTF) delivered a stock price appreciation of 17%. Our internal team has a long-standing buy rating on the pan-European bourse that offers pre & post-trading services. In detail, our investment case was supported by: 1) market volatility using the VIX as a proxy, 2) higher synergies than expected with Borsa Italiana Group, 3) and a strong FCF generation which led to a dividend per share increase as well as a further deleverage. Over the year, we also emphasized how Borsa Italiana was working to simplify the IPO admission process and to streamline bureaucracy. The new Italian regulatory framework was another key supportive catalyst for our investment thesis.
Today we would like to emphasize three key takeaways:
Euronext stock is currently trading at 15.5x the price/earnings ratio expected in 2024 and 11.3x the EV/EBITDA ratio, below the average of its competitors worldwide, while the group continues to reduce its net debt position. Looking at the latest stats, there will be a revenue improvement in December trading volumes and also we expect an increase in revenue from Borsa Italiana's migration to the Optiq platform in 2023. The key catalyst will be the 2022 results release on the 9th of February. Ahead of the FY data and thanks to 1) higher estimates for 2023 IPO, 2) an increase in EU asset allocation, and 3) better personal costs; we decided to reiterate our buy rating target at €98 per share.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EUXTF, ERNXY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
