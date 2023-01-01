Amazon Creates Bazaar For U.S. Banking Wannabes

Jan. 26, 2023 2:10 AM ETAMZN
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.45K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon.com has rounded up some unusual suspects. The e-commerce goliath recently added to its growing pile of debt with an $8 billion loan.
  • Slowing growth, weakening profitability and planned acquisitions, including 1Life Healthcare and iRobot, are reshaping Amazon’s balance sheet and creating new claims on its resources.
  • It had nearly $60 billion in combined cash and easy-to-sell securities as of Sept. 30, but it also burned through some $20 billion of free cash in the 12 months ending in the third quarter.

Exterior view of the Amazon Logistics delivery agency in Velizy-Villacoublay, France

HJBC

By Breakingviews

Amazon.com (AMZN) has rounded up some unusual suspects. The e-commerce goliath recently added to its growing pile of debt with an $8 billion loan. The extra funding is curious, but not as much as the

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.45K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.