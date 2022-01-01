3 Must-Have Dividend Stocks For 2023

Jan. 26, 2023 4:23 AM ETABT, SF, SFB, SFEIP, STFLP, UNH
Enterprising Investors profile picture
Enterprising Investors
3.17K Followers

Summary

  • Dividend growth investing keeps the eye on growth, but makes sure there's some immediate return. These 3 stocks are must-haves for DGI enthusiasts.
  • I look at the companies' story, dividends, growth, and current valuation compared to their history.
  • These stocks are potential outperformers with steady shareholder returns.
  • The short-term fluctuations of the market often provide opportunities to buy long-term winners.

Duurzaamheidconcept. Drie marmeren zuilen en stappen op blauwe hemelachtergrond. 3D illustratie

george tsartsianidis/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend growth investing is an attractive way to get some immediate cash return on stocks while keeping a large upside potential. I look at three dividend stocks with expected solid dividend growth undervalued by the market.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Stifel FY 2023 Outlook

Stifel FY 2023 Outlook (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Enterprising Investors profile picture
Enterprising Investors
3.17K Followers
In short: focus on free cash flow growth, GARP, value, thorough analysis, and a lot of common sense. I follow value investing principles and do my research through publicly accessible knowledge. I look for stocks trading below their actual value. Buying at the right time and holding shares for a long time leads to attractive profits. All expressions are my own. I do not represent a company. I cover stocks worldwide, mainly in North America and Europe. All my experience in stock picking comes from reading books and articles. Any investments you would take after a piece or discussions with me are your own responsibility. You should do your own due diligence before an investment.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABT, SF, UNH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any investments you would take after a piece or discussions with me are your responsibility. Please do your own due diligence before an investment.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.