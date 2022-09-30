Broadmark Realty Capital Has Been Hit But It Is Still An Opportunity

Jan. 26, 2023 4:48 AM ETBroadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK)
Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
532 Followers

Summary

  • Broadmark Realty Capital is a hard money lender that makes high-risk, high-interest one to three year loans to real estate developers.
  • BRMK has posted higher delinquencies, property foreclosures, cut its dividend, and its CEO and CFO resigned.
  • This drove the stock price down more than 50% last year, only to recover a little this year.
  • Despite the risk, and the negative recent events, I believe BRMK is an opportunity because its current stock price already prices in catastrophic scenarios.
  • If the catastrophic scenarios do not materialize, current share prices are undervalued.

Group of architects correcting a construction plan at construction site

vitranc

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) is a national hard-money lender REIT, with a $900 million loan book.

The company specializes in high-risk, high-interest loans that are backed more by collateral than by the borrower's credit history or credit score. I wrote

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
532 Followers
I am a Business Management student in Buenos Aires, Argentina. I specialize in global micro, small and medium size companies that trade in the US using a Due Diligence approach, scrapping for as much information as possible about the company, and making qualitative judgments. I speak five languages (Spanish, English, Chinese, Italian, Portuguese). I also create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable.Homo sum, humani nihil a me alienum puto Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRMK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.