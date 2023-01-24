Alibaba: Initial Phase Of Rally Is Drying Up

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Marketplace

Summary

  • Alibaba stock has become one of the main drivers of the Chinese stock market, returning 35.6% since December 30, 2022.
  • In global terms, I would like to draw investors' attention once again to the risks that have faded into the background.
  • The initial phase of the rally in Chinese equities is almost done. Hedge fund positioning seems to be consistent with this view.
  • In my opinion, Alibaba stock is more likely to fall in case of capital outflow from Chinese stocks.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

In this photo illustration the Chinese multinational...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Introduction & Thesis

Since the beginning of 2023, the theme of China reopening has attracted many investors to Chinese stocks - the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is already up 12.5% YTD.

Alibaba Group (

Chart
Data by YCharts

Morgan Stanley [January 24, 2023]

Morgan Stanley [January 24, 2023]

BABA stock, socialsentiment.io

BABA stock, socialsentiment.io

TrendSpider, BABA, seasonality

TrendSpider, BABA, seasonality

TrendSpider, BABA, author's notes

TrendSpider, BABA, author's notes

TrendSpider, BABA, author's notes

TrendSpider, BABA, author's notes

Chart
Data by YCharts

Struggle to navigate the stock market environment?

Beyond the Wall Investing is about active portfolio positioning and finding investment ideas that are hidden from a broad market of investors. We don't bury our heads in the sand when the market is down - we try to anticipate this in advance and protect ourselves from unnecessary risks accordingly.

Keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of what Wall Street is buying/selling with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! Now there is a free trial and a special discount of 10% - hurry up!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
3.31K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

Chief investment analyst at a small Singapore-registered family office. Mainly focused on special situations, IPOs, and undercovered/hidden stocks.


BS in Finance. In my bachelor's thesis, I looked at finding the best statistical/machine learning methods to predict underpricing of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). A brief summary of my findings: using the KNN method, you could add about 24% of alpha compared to the average return of each initial public offer. In other words, with the AI algorithm I developed, it was possible to distinguish good IPOs from bad IPOs, where the average underpricing of selected companies in the test sample was 64.5%, while the overall average underpricing would be only 41.39%. More can be found here.


Ranked in the top 4% of financial bloggers by Tipranks (as of June 17, 2022, compared to the S&P 500 Index over a 1-year period). 


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.