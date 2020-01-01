MarketAxess Is A Sell After Unwarranted Earnings Rally

Jan. 26, 2023 5:09 AM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)TW
Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
Marketplace

Summary

  • MarketAxess shares rallied 10% Wednesday on the company's Q4 earnings report and the stock is now up more than 30% over the past month.
  • This move is overblown; the underlying earnings don't justify this sort of run.
  • I'd need to see a share price under $300 to view the stock as a reasonable buying opportunity.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ian's Insider Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Businessman clicks inscription bonds. Bond Finance Banking Technology concept

Funtap

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) is a leading electronic trading platform which specializes in various fixed income and credit products. Investors have often been enamored of MarketAxess stock, with the valuation topping 50 times earnings on multiple occasions.

Back in late 2021, I

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

If you enjoyed this, consider Ian's Insider Corner to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

This article was written by

Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
20.98K Followers
Research and trade alerts from a hedge fund pro with a global outlook.

Ian worked for Kerrisdale, a New York activist hedge fund, for three years, before moving to Latin America to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities there. His Ian's Insider Corner service provides live chat, model portfolios, full access and updates to his "IMF" portfolio, along with a weekly newsletter which expands on these topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.