Comex Update: Gold Deliveries Pick Up Late In The Contract

Jan. 26, 2023 5:56 AM ETDBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, DGL, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PBUG, PHYS, SLV, DBS, SIVR, SLVO, PSLV
SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.1K Followers

Summary

  • Gold deliveries in January have reached 6,327 contracts with only 178 remaining in open interest. While this fell shy of the last five minor months, there are a few signs that are noteworthy.
  • The market remains in strong contango with the highest spreads seen since at least summer 2021.
  • Silver delivery volume did see its largest minor month since August, but is still relatively quiet compared to the activity seen in 2021. This may be because there is simply not much metal to deliver.

Gold Bars Sitting on Blue Bar Graph, Stock Market and Finance Concept.

hallojulie

By SCHIFFGOLD

Gold deliveries in January have reached 6,327 contracts with only 178 remaining in open interest. While this fell shy of the last five minor months, there are a few signs that are noteworthy.

First, the delivery volume

Recent like-month delivery volume

24-month delivery and first notice

Cumulative Net New Contracts

Notional Deliveries

House Account Activity

Recent Monthly Stock Change

Open Interest Countdown

Countdown Percent

Historical Deliveries

Futures Spreads

Spot vs Futures

Recent like-month delivery volume

24-month delivery and first notice

Cumulative Net New Contracts

House Account Activity

Notional Deliveries

Recent Monthly Stock Change

Open Interest Countdown

Countdown Percent

Spot vs Futures

Annual Deliveries

This article was written by

SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.1K Followers
SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.