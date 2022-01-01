Tesla Q4: Mixed Quarter, Stock Jumps As Musk Dismisses Inventory Concerns

Summary

  • Tesla's Q4 report proved to be less worse than feared, with a slight beat on revenue ($24.32B vs. est. $24.15B) and EPS ($1.19 vs. est. $1.13).
  • Just like the Q3 ER call, Elon Musk once again provided a lot of hopium and reiterated his claim that "Tesla will be the most valuable company on this planet".
  • Unlike the last quarterly report, Mr. Market seems to be buying into Musk's hopium, with Tesla's stock up ~5.5% in the after-hours session.
  • While Tesla's stock has now rebounded by ~50% off its recent lows, it is still undervalued. Technically, Tesla is heading into resistance, and this is why the rally may end soon.
  • Considering the risk/reward on offer, I rate Tesla a buy at $152, with a strong preference for slow accumulation via a 6-12 month DCA plan.
Brief Overview Of Tesla's Q4 Report

After posting yet another mixed quarterly report, Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares closed at $152.35 (up ~5.48%) in the after-hours session. In Q4, Tesla's revenue of $24.32B and non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 came in slightly ahead of street estimates; however, its automotive gross

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

