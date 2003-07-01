2023: The Year Ahead

Summary

  • Much of the 2022 flavor of the polycrisis focused on the danger side. But there are opportunities to be explored as well.
  • As we look ahead to 2023, we are at the same time mindful of the potential threats that await and the opportunities that may present themselves as everything changes, all at once.
  • We expect that the US equity market will find its footing sometime in H1 and eventually deliver a positive performance. In the bond market, we expect to see some widening of credit risk spreads, while Treasuries should stabilize once the Fed reaches the terminal rate in its tightening cycle.
  • The US is due for a cyclical recession this year. Here we present a larger context and explain why, even if a recession does come to pass in 2023, we are not inclined to panic and move into an ultra-defensive posture in our portfolio allocations.
Piggy Bank on top of wooden block. Budget Plan 2023.

Chee Siong Teh

Everything, All At Once

A. Polycrisis, Poly-opportunity

Every year has its expressions - those words or phrases that sum up the fleeting zeitgeist. Remember "Bridge to the 21st Century?" Probably not, because its day in the sun was way back in 1997, and in any case, this century

This article was written by

MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

