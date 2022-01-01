The Global Economic Outlook Brightens As Inflation Eases

Summary

  • After a 3.0% expansion in 2022, world real GDP is now projected to increase 1.9% in 2023, up from last month's forecast of 1.6% growth.
  • Monetary tightening, cooling demand, and supply chain resilience are driving disinflation. Declines in industrial commodity prices are now moving downstream to intermediate and finished goods prices.
  • Interest rates are nearing their peaks, but major central banks will delay policy easing. With inflation rates still well above targets and credibility at stake, major central banks will continue to tighten policies in early 2023.

As 2023 begins, the global economic outlook appears a bit brighter. After a 3.0% expansion in 2022, world real GDP is now projected to increase 1.9% in 2023, up from last month's forecast of 1.6% growth.

Recessions in

