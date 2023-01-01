Euro Closed Above $1.09, But Follow-Through Buying Limited

Jan. 26, 2023 7:05 AM ETFXC, FXA, CYB, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, FXY, JYNFF, YCL, YCS, FXB, GBBEF, UUP, USDU, UDN
Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.39K Followers

Summary

  • The euro finally settled above $1.09 yesterday, but follow-through buying has been limited.
  • The dollar is more broadly mixed today, with the dollar bloc and Norwegian krone leading the advancers.
  • The recovery of US equity indices yesterday after gap-lower openings failed to help most of the Asia-Pacific markets. However, the re-opening in Hong Kong saw sizeable gains.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 has recouped the losses of the past two sessions.
  • US futures are trading with a firmer bias.

Finance background

honglouwawa

Overview

After some intraday penetration, the euro finally settled above $1.09 yesterday. However, follow-through buying has been limited, and technical and option-related resistance is seen in the $1.0940-50 area. The dollar is more broadly mixed today, with the dollar bloc and Norwegian krone leading the advancers. The

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.39K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.