Apple: Remembering The Infamous 'Tim Cook Letter' And Why I'm Bullish In 2023

Jan. 26, 2023 9:30 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)QQQ6 Comments
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Marketplace

Summary

  • We preview Apple's upcoming quarterly report with a bullish case for the stock.
  • There's a parallel between conditions today and the events from the start of 2019 defined by deep pessimism at the time.
  • Macro trends, including a weaker Dollar and easing inflationary pressures, should support higher earnings going forward.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Conviction Dossier get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Apple Holds Annual Worldwide Developers Conference

Justin Sullivan

In the annals of stock market history, a footnote to Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) deserves to be remembered as an important lesson for all investors. It's been a little over four years since the infamous "Tim

AAPL chart

source: yCharts

AAPL metrics

source: finviz

AAPL metrics

Seeking Alpha

AAPL metrics

Seeking Alpha

AAPL metrics

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

AAPL chart

Seeking Alpha

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
16.94K Followers
Outside-the-box trade ideas through a powerful multi-sector strategy.

BOOX Research is now Dan Victor, CFA

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QQQ, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.