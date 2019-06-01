IQVIA: A Clear Case Of Why High ROIC Justifies High P/E Rating

Jan. 26, 2023 7:57 AM ETIQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.44K Followers

Summary

  • IQVIA continues to demonstrate its propensity to generate growth and future value for shareholders.
  • Here, we peel back the layers to demonstrate the underlying economics in the company's business model.
  • Simply, it appears that IQV can continue funding its future growth initiatives without a detriment to earnings growth.
  • We use a common model for corporate valuation to demonstrate IQV's high ROIC is accretive to growth and shareholder value.
  • Net-net, reiterate buy.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment summary

Since our last publication on IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) shares have continued trading within a wide range across the chart, failing to catch a strong bid along the way (Exhibit 1). Nevertheless, we remain bullish on the

rgvf

Data: Updata

trfv

Note: "Q4 Forecast" assumes the same level of invested capital as Q3 FY22, but forecasts the level of NOPAT. Hence, it is an 'unclean' measure. No changes are made to GAAP earnings to reconcile to non-GAAP accounting. (Data: Author, IQV SEC Filings FY20-FY22)

efrvf

Data: Author

r4f

Note: For further information how to handle excess cash, see: " Mauboussin & Callahan (2014): Calculating Return on Invested Capital How to Determine ROIC and Address Common Issues", Credit Suisse Global Financial Strategies. (Data: Author, IQV SEC Filings)

refv

Data: Author, IQV SEC Filings

t4rgwv

Note: The limitations of this model assume a 100% equity financing. This is not the case for IQV, and some modifications may therefore be required to factor in debt repayment obligations. For further reading on reinvestment rate see: Blieberg & West (2019) The P/E Ratio: A User's Manual, "Epoch Investment Partners, Inc."; and "Mauboussin & Callahan (2014): What Does a Price-Earnings Multiple Mean? An Analytical Bridge between P/Es and Solid Economics, Credit Suisse Global Financial Strategies (Data: Author)

trgvef

Note: For further information on the valuation model, see: "Valuation: Measuring and Managing the Value of Companies, 7th edition", Mckinsey & Company (Data: Author)

r4fv

Data: Author, IQV SEC Filings

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.44K Followers
Buy side equity portfolio strategist serving mandates throughout EU/US/APAC. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IQV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.