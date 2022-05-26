argenx: Trigger Ready, But Waiting For Stronger Earnings Profile

Jan. 26, 2023 11:00 AM ETargenx SE (ARGNF), ARGXAZN, AZNCF
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.44K Followers

Summary

  • Argenx caught a strong bid in FY22 on the back of advancements in its Efgartigimod [Vyvgart] pipeline for Myasthenia Gravis.
  • Demand began to fade rolling into the new year, with heavy outflows across the 3-months to-date.
  • The company reported strong results in its Vyvgart segment for Q4 and full-year FY22' in the preliminary results posted this month.
  • Despite the strong revenue curve, there's still a way to go before we see this pull through to value for equity holders, by estimation.
  • Whilst there's much to like about ARGX, sticking to our investment principles, we rate it a hold, eyeing its FY22 results as a potential inflection point.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment summary

We continue our extensive research on companies that provide medical breakthroughs in complex disease segments in FY23'. Of late, we've concentrated on names building momentum in developing treatments for various autoimmune disorders. With this in mind, I'm back

grefbdv

Data: ARGX Website, see: "Pipeline"

rfv

Note: Q4 FY22' revenue provided by management in pre-announcement, all other ledgers are internal estimates. GAAP accounting treats R&D as an expense, yet IFRS accounting capitalizes R&D. (Data: Author, ARGX SEC Filings)

frvc

Note: The reinvestment rate captures what percentage of NOPAT, or earnings [in this case, NOPAT], needs to be reinvested to facilitate forward growth. This is an integral component in gauging a firm's valuation. For more on this, see: Blieberg & Priest (2019): "The P/E Ratio: A User's Manual", Epoch Investment Partners; and also: Mauboussin & Callahan (2014): "What Does a Price-Earnings Multiple Mean? An Analytical Bridge between P/Es and Solid Economics", Credit Suisse Global Financial Strategies (Data: Author, ARBX SEC Filings)

trgfve

Data: AGRX, Seeking Alpha, see: "Revenues"

rgvf

Data: Updata

rfvc

Data: Updata

rgwvf

Data: Updata

rgvef

Data: Updata

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.44K Followers
Buy side equity portfolio strategist serving mandates throughout EU/US/APAC. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.