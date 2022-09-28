W&T Offshore: Misunderstood And Undervalued

Jan. 26, 2023 9:04 AM ETW&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)3 Comments
Atlas Equity Research
Summary

  • W&T Offshore has been generating record cash flows in 2022 on the back of strong energy prices and opportunistic one-off hedge monetization.
  • With the redemption of the outstanding US$552.5M of 9.75% 2023 Notes with cash and US$275M of 11.75% Notes in new debt, the company will add more than US$17M to earnings.
  • Insider ownership is very high at 34%, aligning management’s interest with that of shareholders.
  • That being said, management has been focusing on deleveraging and growth, while returning capital to shareholders is not a priority yet.
  • The estimated NPV of just the proved reserves of the company implies 84% upside to the current share price, yet short interest is high.

Offshore construction platform for production oil and gas. Oil and gas industry and hard work. Production platform and operation process by manual and auto function from control room.

High insider ownership is generally considered a positive for shareholders, as it aligns their interests with managements'. However, sometimes shareholders are seeking regular return of capital to them, while management is focusing on the long-term stability of the company and its expansion. Such situations

Company Overview ('WTI')

WTI's 5 year highlights ('WTI')

Reserve life and replacement costs ('WTI')

EBITDA and FCF ('WTI')

Organic growth opportunities ('WTI')

WTI vs the sector (Seeking Alpha)

Data by YCharts

Atlas Equity Research
Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.   * Associated with Insight Analytics

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (3)

