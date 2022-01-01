AT&T: Shares Surge Despite Mixed Signals

Jan. 26, 2023 9:05 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)1 Comment
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Marketplace

Summary

  • Shares of AT&T surged after the management team at the company announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 that were mixed.
  • On the whole, the company did quite well, but it did reveal some issues that make it marginally less attractive than it was previously.
  • Shares are still cheap and offer significant upside potential in the long run.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

When you run a concentrated portfolio like I do, a portfolio that consists right now of only 9 holdings, how any one company performs can have a major impact on your returns over time. You can imagine my elation, then, when shares

Subscriber Data

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Subscriber Data

AT&T

Guidance

AT&T

Projections

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Projections

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
25.22K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is currently the manager of Avaring Capital Advisors, LLC, a registered investment advisor that oversees one hedge fund, and he runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.