Sterling Infrastructure: Growth Via Sustainable Innovation

Jan. 26, 2023 9:34 AM ETSterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL)RIVN
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
1.49K Followers

Summary

  • STRL is a small cap stock that trades at an inexpensive 10 times forward earnings, while consistently growing revenues and gross profits.
  • The company motto is the Sterling Way, which embraces ESG and Sustainability initiatives to propel and sustain future growth.
  • As inflation and supply chain issues subside and more funding for infrastructure projects becomes available, I rate STRL a Buy.

Maintenance female engineer working in hydroelectric power station. Renewable energy systems.

Daniel Balakov

Some of my followers already know that I am a technologist, scientist, water lover, and a believer in sustainable and environmentally responsible investing. I have also been around long enough to know that not everyone embraces those ideals, and not all businesses

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Forbes

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

STRL Earnings History

Seeking Alpha

Revenues and Gross Profits

Seeking Alpha

Ratings

Seeking Alpha

A picture containing graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

Table Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
1.49K Followers
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STRL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.