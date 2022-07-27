Rocket Lab USA Is Lifting Off, But Will It Crash And Burn?

Jan. 26, 2023 9:30 AM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)2 Comments
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Marketplace

Summary

  • Rocket Lab USA has finally started to see some significant movement in sales and backlog, with bottom line results improving as well.
  • Even so, the company continues to lose a great deal of capital that can only be sustained with a large amount of cash it has on its books.
  • The firm could go on to generate attractive returns for investors, but it's certainly got its share of risks.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Sunrise

draganab

For those not familiar with it from an economic perspective, the space economy may not seem all that appealing. This is opposite of outer space itself, which most children seem to dream of visiting as astronauts when they grow up. But the fact

Rocket Lab USA Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Rocket Lab USA Q3 Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

RKLB Valuation

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
25.22K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is currently the manager of Avaring Capital Advisors, LLC, a registered investment advisor that oversees one hedge fund, and he runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.