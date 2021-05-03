XLC ETF: Performing Better Than The Nasdaq And The S&P 500

Chetan Woodun profile picture
Chetan Woodun
5.89K Followers

Summary

  • Despite some overlapping properties, this State Street Global Advisors ETF's holdings can be split into two groups, OTTs, and pureplay telcos.
  • Focusing on the differences between these two groups helps in understanding past performances and what to expect as monetary policy is becoming tighter.
  • Also, investing in the ETF represents a more balanced approach than putting money in the tech-heavy QQQ which tracks the Nasdaq.
  • I also seek support from the Goldman Sachs ROE growth basket to make my point about why XLC is likely to continue outperforming the S&P 500.
  • I start with XLC's outperformance with respect to the broader market, under the auspices of the PriceVol indicator.

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

According to SA, the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) exhibited an average weekly PriceVol of 9.8, which is above the S&P 500's 7.5. Now, the PriceVol indicator measures market volatility. Still, a comparison of the price

Chart
Data by YCharts

seek

XLC Fund holdings (www.ssga.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Valuations metrics

XLC Sector Exposition (www.ssga.com)

seek

QQQ Holdings (www.invesco.com)

This article was written by

Chetan Woodun profile picture
Chetan Woodun
5.89K Followers
My aim is to provide differentiated insights, whether it is for investing, trading, or informational reasons. For this purpose, I am not a classical equity researcher or fund manager, but, I come from the IT world as the founder of Keylogin Information and Technologies Co. Ltd. Thus, my research is often backed by analytics and I make frequent use of charts to support my position.I also invest, and thus, in this tumultuous market, I often look for strategies to preserve capital. As per my career history below, I have wide experience, initially as an implementer in virtualization and cloud, and I was subsequently a team leader and project lead, mostly working in telcos.I have also been a mediocre entrepreneur in real estate, and a farmer, and like to dedicate at least 5 hours per week to working on a non-profit basis. For this purpose, I regularly contribute peer reviews and opinions for enterprise tech and help needy families by providing sponsored work.As for Research, I started with Tech stocks before going Multi-Tech with Fintechs, Biotechs, and Cryptotechs.I have been investing for the last 25 years, initially in mutual funds where the "learned economists" would always advise you to "think long term". Got a lot of experience in the 2008/2009 downturn when I lost a lot. Since then I do my own research and have fallen in love with Seeking Alpha because of the unique perspectives it provides to someone investing hard-earned money as well as access to some of the best financial advisors.We live only once but can have many "investment lives" especially when investing in individual stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T, VZ, WBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.