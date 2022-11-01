Emerging-Market Equities: Can The Bounce Be Sustained?

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
3.99K Followers

Summary

  • In the past, one of the biggest attractions of EM equities was a stronger macroeconomic growth backdrop than that of developed countries.
  • We’re also seeing signals of declining inflation across various EM countries, including India and Brazil.
  • Investors are understandably anxious about EM equities after several difficult years.

Emerging Markets

tum3123

By Sammy Suzuki, CFA, Sergey Davalchenko, and Stuart Rae

It's been a long, hard slog for emerging-market (EM) equities. Since peaking in late 2010, EM stocks have underperformed global developed equities amid a confluence of macroeconomic and market headwinds. Now, a regime change unfolding in global

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
3.99K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.