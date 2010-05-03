KMF: Expensive Way To Access Infrastructure Assets

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.06K Followers

Summary

  • The KMF fund is marketed as a 'NextGen' energy infrastructure fund.
  • However, only 18% of the fund is in 'renewable infrastructure' while the vast majority of the fund's assets are invested in energy midstream and natural gas infrastructure assets.
  • Investors can get better returns and comparable distributions from cheaper energy infrastructure ETFs.

Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background

onurdongel

The Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) is a closed-end fund that markets itself as a 'NextGen' energy infrastructure fund. However, its holdings are mostly energy midstream and natural gas & LNG infrastructure assets. I believe investors can get similar exposures and better

KMF sector weights and top 10 holdings

Figure 1 - KMF sector weights and top 10 holdings (kaynefunds.com)

KMF historical returns

Figure 2 - KMF historical returns (morningstar.com)

AMLP historical returns

Figure 3 - AMLP historical returns (morningstar.com)

KMF distributions funded by ROC

Figure 4 - KMF distributions funded by ROC (kaynefunds.com)

KMF charge da 3.4% expense ratio

Figure 5 - KMF charged a 3.4% expense ratio in 2021 (kaynefunds.com)

KMF vs. AMLP

Figure 6 - KMF vs. AMLP (Author created using Portfolio Visualizer)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.06K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.