Basic-Fit: A Hidden European Gem With Tremendous Upside Potential

Jan. 26, 2023 11:21 AM ETBasic-Fit N.V. (BSFFF)
Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
1.75K Followers

Summary

  • We believe Basic-Fit is significantly undervalued, both in terms of its current earnings and future prospects.
  • In our view, the stock could top €285 per share around 2030 or a CAGR of 38% from its current price.
  • The company has a unique and robust business model that has tremendous leverage, paralleling Ryanair and Domino's.
  • The company is currently trading at only 4-5x adjusted EBITDA of their current club's at maturity, providing ample downside protection and a margin of safety.
  • The risk/reward profile is heavily skewed to the upside, it being a hidden asset traded abroad, combined with bearishness about Europe and its stagflation environment.

Metal dumbbell on money.

Peerayot/iStock via Getty Images

The new year, 2023, is upon us. And it seems to be that time of year for New Year's resolutioners to start exercising again. While Basic-Fit N.V. (OTCPK:BSFFF) could benefit from some of those good

Basic-Fit Locations

Basic-Fit IR

Basic-Fit Growth

Basic-Fit IR

Basic-Fit Tradingview

Tradingview

Basic-Fit Clustering

Basic-Fit IR

Basic-Fit Membership Percentage

Basic-Fit IR

Basic-Fit Unit Economics

Basic-Fit IR

Basic-Fit 24/7

Basic-Fit IR

Basic-Fit Growth Clubs

Basic-Fit IR

Basic-Fit Plan Cash Flow

Basic-Fit IR

Basic-Fit Leverage Pricing

Basic-Fit IR

Basic-Fit Competition

Basic-Fit IR

Basic-Fit Balance Sheet Debt

Basic-Fit IR

This article was written by

Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
1.75K Followers
Long-term, Equity & Macro Research. Providing independent research with a unique perspective on publicly traded equities and other securities. Our thesis is short: if we can find exorbitant value in it, with an ample margin of safety, it becomes part of our portfolio. Wright's Research prefers a fundamentally driven investment model based on rational thinking and quantitative measures, also incorporating the fast pace of innovation by considering factors such as cost declines and adoption rates, to provide exposure to growth and innovation at a fair price. We adopt a bottom-up strategy and consider changes in the macroeconomic environment in our investment strategies.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BFIT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.