Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael R. Haack - President & CEO

Craig Kesler - EVP, Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer

Robert S. Stewart - EVP, Strategy, Corporate Development and Communications

Conference Call Participants

Trey Grooms - Stephens Inc.

Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson

Anthony Pettinari - Citigroup

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Stanley Elliott - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Adam Thalhimer - Thompson, Davis & Company

Philip Ng - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Tyler Brown - Raymond James

Keith Hughes - Truist Securities

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to Eagle Materials Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Eagle's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Michael Haack. Mr. Haack, please go ahead sir.

Michael R. Haack

Thank you Drew. Good morning. Welcome to Eagle Materials conference call for our third quarter for fiscal 2023. This is Michael Haack. Joining me today are Craig Kesler, our Chief Financial Officer; and Bob Stewart, Executive Vice President of Strategy, Corporate Development, and Communications. We are glad you could be with us today.

There will be a slide presentation made in connection with this call. To access it, please go to eaglematerials.com and click on the link to the webcast. While you're accessing the slides, please note that the first slide covers our cautionary disclosure regarding forward-looking statements made during this call. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ from those discussed during the call. For further information, please refer to this disclosure, which is also included at the end of our press release.

I want to start my comments

