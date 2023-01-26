Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 26, 2023 11:01 AM ETWashington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.57K Followers

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Elizabeth Eckel - EVP, Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer

Ned Handy - Chairman & CEO

Mark Gim - President & COO

Ron Ohsberg - Senior EVP, CFO & Treasurer

Mary Noons - Senior EVP & Chief Retail Lending Officer

Bill Wray - Senior EVP & CRO

Conference Call Participants

Laurie Hunsicker - Compass Point

Mark Fitzgibbon - Piper Sandler

Damon DelMonte - KBW

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Washington Trust Bank Conference Call. My name is Bruno and I'll be your operator today. [Operator Instructions]. Today's call is being recorded.

And now, I would like to hand over to Elizabeth Eckel, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer. Ms. Eckel, please go ahead.

Elizabeth Eckel

Thank you, Bruno. Good morning, and welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.'s fourth quarter 2022 conference call.

Joining us today's are members of Washington Trust's executive team, Ned Handy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Gim, President and Chief Operating Officer; Ron Ohsberg, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; and Mary Noons, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Lending Officer; and Bill Wray, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer.

Please note that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements and actual results could differ materially from what is discussed on today's call. Our complete Safe Harbor statement is contained in our earnings press release, which was issued earlier yesterday and as well as other documents that are filed with the SEC. All of these materials and other public filings are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.washtrust.com. Washington Trust trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH.

I'm pleased to introduce today's host, Washington Trust's Chairman and CEO, Ned

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.