Maxar: Low Merger Spread Implies Little Upside Left, Sell And Redeploy

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.06K Followers

Summary

  • Maxar Technologies Inc. is a leader in satellite imagery and space infrastructure.
  • The company announced a transaction to sell itself to Advent International, a PE investor, for $6.4 billion or $53 / share.
  • Merger arb spread imply little upside left in Maxar Technologies Inc. shares. Investors may want to consider selling ahead of the deal completion and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Satellite Orbiting The Earth

imaginima

A few months ago, I wrote a bullish article on Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR), noting the significant upside in Maxar's shares if and when its next generation "Worldview Legion" satellites get launched.

Apparently, I was not the only one

Market implying a high likelihood of the transaction completing

Figure 1 - Market implying a high likelihood of the transaction completing (Author created)

MAXR shares did not trade through the deal price

Figure 2 - MAXR shares did not trade through the deal price (stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.06K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RYCEF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.