NexGen: Watch Out For Capex Blowouts

Jan. 26, 2023 12:27 PM ETNexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE), NXE:CA
Summary

  • NexGen owns the Arrow Deposit, a tier-1 uranium development project.
  • A recent spate of capex blowouts in mining/infrastructure projects suggests capital costs may come in higher for Arrow.
  • Trading at 0.85x P/NAV, NexGen appears fully valued. I would wait for a pullback to buy shares.

Uranium, a chemical element with a U symbol and an atomic mass equal to 238 u, has an atomic number 92

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

A few months ago, I wrote an initiation article on NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE). Although I believe NexGen's Arrow uranium deposit is a tier 1 development project, it is now stuck in development limbo with

Arrow has robust economics

Figure 1 - Arrow has robust economics (NXE investor presentation)

Arrow NPV sensitivity

Figure 2 - Arrow NPV sensitivity (NXE investor presentation)

Visualizing the Life Cycle of a Mineral Discovery

Figure 3 - Illustrative Lassonde Curve (visualcapitalist)

NXE catalyst timeline

Figure 4 - NXE catalyst timeline (NXE investor presentation)

Cote project capex

Figure 5 - Cote project capex (IAG November 2021 Technical Report)

Cote project updated capex

Figure 6 - Cote project updated capex (IAG August 2022 Technical Report)

Arrow project capex

Figure 7 - Arrow project capex (NXE Feasibility Study, March 2021)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

