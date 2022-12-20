Investing In The Pharmaceutical Sector Amid Surging Inflation

Jan. 26, 2023 12:29 PM ET
Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
Marketplace

Summary

  • Growth investors often keep a close eye on the pharmaceutical/biotech sector because of the high risk-high reward nature of investing in young companies developing novel drugs.
  • When economic growth stalls and recession fears surface, investors of every discipline turn to the pharmaceutical sector because of the recession-proof nature of this industry.
  • After outperforming the S&P 500 last year, the pharmaceutical sector looks poised to deliver another strong performance in 2023.
  • To achieve investment success in the healthcare sector, an investor needs to have deep knowledge about companies, their products, the pipeline of drugs, technological developments, and the status of regulatory approvals.
  • For the less sophisticated investor, the best bet is to gain exposure to this sector through collective investment schemes such as mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
Modern Medicine Laboratory: Diverse Team of Multi-Ethnic Young Scientists Analysing Test Samples. Advanced Lab with High-Tech Equipment, Microbiology Researchers Design, Develop Drugs, Doing Research

gorodenkoff

The pharmaceutical/biotech sector has always been a favorite among growth investors because of the high-risk/high-reward nature associated with small-cap biotech companies developing novel drugs to fight diseases once thought to be incurable. Investing in the healthcare sector, however, is not just for

This article was written by

Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
9.72K Followers
Actionable ideas and model portfolios to beat the market

I am an investment analyst with 7 years of experience in financial markets. I specialize in U.S. equities and incorporate a top-down approach to identify developing macro-level trends and the companies that would benefit from such trends. I am a strong believer that the best investment opportunities could be found in under-covered equities. Please click the "Follow" button to get timely updates on new articles.

I am the founder of Leads From Gurus, a Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha that focuses on uncovering alpha-generating opportunities.

I currently work with leading financial publications including Refinitiv, Seeking Alpha, ValueWalk, and GuruFocus.

I'm a CFA level 3 candidate, an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI, UK), and a candidate in the Chartered Wealth Manager program.

During my free time, I enjoy reading.



Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

